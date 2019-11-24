Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes compete in Tri-Cities first state games

Christina Pascual joined the Special Olympics shortly after she finished going to Pasco HIgh School.

Since then, the now 29-year-old athlete has traveled around the state going to seasonal state competitions, normally for cycling and sometimes skiing.

But when she joined her volleyball team Saturday for the State Fall Games, it was the first time a statewide Special Olympics competition was held in her home town.

Athletes from across the state came to the Tri-Cities this weekend to compete in flag football, volleyball, bowling and gymnastics.

The event was expected to bring in about 900 athletes and supporters and to pump an estimated $220,000 into the local economy.

Earlier in the year, the athletes participated in regional competitions to earn their spot at the state games, held four times a year.

Normally the contests are in Western Washington, but with the sponsorship help of Broadmoor RV, they came to the Tri-Cities.

“Our family, along with our family at Broadmoor RV, are blessed that we can help Special Olympics Washington with their mission to change the lives of adults and children with intellectual disabilities through sports and health initiatives,” said John and D’Ann Ramsey, company owners.

With venues across the Tri-Cities, including the Numerica Pavilion, Badger Mountain Park and Spare Time Bowling Lanes, it’s a large event for the Tri-Cities, said Karisa Saywers, Visit Tri-Cities Director of Marketing.

Whether the event will return next year hasn’t been decided yet, but Dave Lenox, the CEO of Special Olympics Washington credited Broadmoor RV’s sponsorship with bringing the event to the Tri-Cities.

“The Tri-Cities community has always been so supportive of our athletes and we couldn’t ask for a more welcoming place to host our Fall Games,” he said when the Tri-Cities games were announced earlier this year.

The larger impact

Pascual said she was a little bit excited and a little nervous about participating in volleyball competition. It’s a new sport for her.

Her real love is cycling. Every Saturday she goes out with her team to practice. And her participation has changed how she feels about herself.

“I was very shy. I wouldn’t speak to anyone,” she said. “Now I’m very loud. ... It got me out of my shell.”

Pascual is not alone. The Special Olympics tracks the impacts of its programs, and finds students see a boost in motor skills and feel better about themselves when participate.

The study also found the competition improves the athletes’ abilities to deal with stress, and improves the community’s acceptance of people with disabilities.

“It’s not judgmental,” said Pascual. “Everyone is the same, and they don’t judge you for who you are.”