State judicial commission reprimands Tri-Cities judge for abusing authority

Judge Bruce Spanner was reprimanded by a state board Friday for exploiting his position and failing to protect the integrity of Benton-Franklin Superior Court when he intervened on a case that was not assigned to him.

Spanner was required to appear in person before the Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct as the stipulation was formally accepted.

The discipline carries a requirement to complete pre-approved training on judicial ethics within one year and to review the Code of Judicial Conduct within one month.

He previously admitted abusing his judicial authority when he issued an order unsealing documents that detailed a settlement in a medical malpractice case in March 2018.

“Judge Spanner acknowledged his ‘findings’ and ‘conclusions’ gratuitously impugned the integrity of the attorneys involved and were not based on competent evidence, but rather on mere speculation and conjecture from what he described as ‘back hall courthouse chatter,’” the commission said Friday in a news release.

“Judge Spanner accepted his actions denied the parties and their attorneys an opportunity to be heard according to law, created a perception of unfairness and partiality, and were improperly grounded on ex parte information.”

The commission is an independent agency of the judicial branch that works to protect the integrity of the judicial process and promote public confidence in the courts by enforcing ethics rules for judges.

Spanner has been a member of the Benton-Franklin Superior Court bench since January 2009.

He was scheduled to have a fact-finding hearing at the Benton County Justice Center in October.

Judge Bruce Spanner was reprimanded Friday by the Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

But just days before nine members of the state board were to be in Kennewick, it was announced that Spanner had reached a stipulated agreement.

It was worked out by Spanner’s lawyer, David Allen of Seattle, and commission disciplinary co-counsel Rita Bender and William Bender.

Details of the stipulation could not be disclosed until it was filed publicly at an open session. And since the board only meets every two to three months, that meant the public had to wait six weeks to learn the resolution in Spanner’s matter.

Discipline options go from admonishment to censure with a recommendation to the Washington Supreme Court for suspension or removal.

The commission states that reprimand is an “intermediate level of disciplinary action,” which required Spanner to appear in person before the board, along with a finding that his conduct violated the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The board found in April that Spanner violated two canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

His actions, according to the board, undermined the basic principles of the conduct code involving: compliance with the law; promoting confidence in the judiciary; avoiding abuse of a judge’s prestige; impartiality and bias; ensuring the right to be heard; and ex parte communications.

Spanner disputed the allegations, saying that when he unsealed the settlement, he had a duty to intervene because of “blatant attorney misconduct.”

The settlement was between a Spokane hospital and a woman with a brain injury.

The judge said it was clear two attorneys had misused a state court rule to inappropriately seal the documents.

One of those lawyers was in the middle of a contentious divorce, and keeping the “enormous” $2.6 million attorney’s fee secret could have given her an unfair advantage in her earnings disclosure, Spanner said at the time.

The judge said he was motivated only by his desire to address the wrong the attorneys perpetrated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.