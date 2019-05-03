Tri-Cities judge accused of misconduct for interfering in case he was disqualified to hear

A state judicial conduct board has found Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner abused his authority by getting involved in a case he was disqualified to hear. Tri-City Herald

A Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge abused his judicial authority when he got involved with a case he’d been disqualified to hear, a state board has found.





Judge Bruce Spanner issued an order unsealing documents that detailed a settlement in a related medical malpractice case.

He did that “on his own initiative and without notice to any party” because he believed it was sealed from public view to prevent the husband of an attorney from finding out about the large payment her law firm received, said the Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The state board announced its charges against Spanner in a release on Friday morning.

It will wait for his response before deciding the appropriate discipline, which could range from admonishing or reprimanding him to recommending his removal from the bench.

The charges stem from a guardianship case in Benton County but Spanner’s actions were related to two other cases, the malpractice suit and a divorce case.

At the time, one of the lawyers representing a woman with a brain injury in the guardianship was in the middle of her own divorce in Franklin County.

Making public the terms of the settlement in her law firm’s medical malpractice case meant it could be used in her divorce settlement when discussing her earnings.

Spanner’s conclusion that the medical malpractice settlement was intentionally kept confidential so her estranged husband wouldn’t find out was “based on general talk he had heard at the courthouse and in the community,” the commission concluded.

Complaint filed with state agency

A complaint was filed the next day with the state commission. Spanner, when served with a “statement of allegations,” denied violating the Code of Judicial Conduct.

“He explained that on the date in question, he believed he discovered attorney misconduct and that his actions were motivated solely by his desire to protect the integrity of the court, not out of any hostility or animus towards the attorneys,” according to a five-page statement from the commission.

Spanner also explained that he stayed the order that would open up the malpractice decision for 14 days, giving the parties an opportunity to be heard on his decision before the documents became public.

Spanner told the board “his actions were justified and did not indicate bias or prejudice.”

The judge could not be reached Friday by the Herald about the charges. Court officials said he had left for the day.

Judicial conduct commission

The commission is an independent agency that works to protect the integrity of the judicial process and promote public confidence in the courts by enforcing ethics rules for judges.





After receiving a complaint, the commission conducts a confidential investigation and brings the results before board members for potential action.

The board met April 26 and found probable cause that Spanner violated two canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Spanner entered an order in a case not assigned to him, and he did that without giving the parties notice before taking action, according to the commission.

He also made “legal findings and conclusions therein based upon ex parte information.”

Spanner has 21 days to file a written answer, or admit the factual allegations, before the board moves forward with discipline.