Commissioners, sheriff still at impasse about jail with deadline looming

The Benton County commissioners and Sheriff Jerry Hatcher remain at an impasse in transitioning the jail away from the sheriff’s department.

They hope to reach some compromises during a workshop session yet to be scheduled.

Hatcher met with the board for a little more than a half hour Tuesday as the commissioners attempted to smooth things out four weeks after voting 2-1 to seize control of the jail.

The commissioners are approaching a Nov. 30 deadline on the limited commissions that the sheriff granted to corrections officers, and had hoped to get him to continue for a while longer. Without the commissions, the corrections officers have limited law enforcement abilities.

The sheriff is no longer overseeing the jail but continues to try to convince the commissioners to return it to his control.

Tuesday was the first time the sheriff met with the commission following last week’s contentious discussion between Hatcher and Commissioner Jerome Delvin.

Hatcher is concerned about the safety, costs, staffing, management and liability now that the commissioners took over. Delvin continued to defend the jail takeover decision.

Commissioner Jim Beaver, who previously voted for the takeover, suggested holding a separate workshop session to focus on the issue, though no date was set.