‘Embarrassing’ clash over Benton County jail takeover leaves security issues unsettled

A move last week gave Benton County corrections officers the authority to respond to emergencies in the justice center in Kennewick, but it came with a timer built in.

When Sheriff Jerry Hatcher temporarily reinstated the commissions for about 80 jail officers on Oct. 31, it was only for 30 days.

The move allows them to respond to emergencies outside of the courtroom and to serve warrants in the justice center and jail. In two weeks, they will lose that authority if it isn’t extended.

The sheriff clashed Tuesday with County Commissioner Jerome Delvin over the issue and the transition of the jail to the county’s control.

The commissioners voted 2-1 on Oct. 22 to take the jail away from the sheriff, over claims Hatcher was mismanaging the 700-bed facility. Commissioner Shon Small opposed the move.

Hatcher later told the Herald that Commissioner Jerome Delvin won’t respond to his emails or answer his phone calls.

“I sent him stuff,” he said. “This is what’s going to happen in this transition because you’re doing it so abruptly this will create these problems.”

On the other hand, Delvin claimed everything will be fine because Hatcher is required to serve warrants and “do all of the things that the jail has been doing.”

He referred to a legal brief that came from Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Lukson on the general duties of the sheriff that are listed in state law.

“If he does his job then everything is good,” Delvin said. “I’m willing to help him out doing some of those functions in the jail, if he’ll provide the commissions.”

Neither Hatcher nor Small had seen the brief before Tuesday’s commission meeting in Prosser.

Small was critical of how the transition has been handled so far, including the apparently unforeseen consequence of needing the sheriff to allow the jail staff to have police powers.

While Hatcher says he is fine with this extension, he wants to make sure the people who are hired have the proper background checks are are suitable for the job. Without having control of hiring, he wants to be sure they meet his standards.

Heated exchange

Delvin’s comments triggered a heated exchange with Hatcher in the public meeting. This was the first time the two have been in the same meeting since the takeover vote.

However, Delvin was in the commission’s meeting room in Prosser, while Hatcher was speaking via video link from the justice center in Kennewick. Commissioner Jim Beaver was out of the office sick.

“First of all Jerome, I don’t think it’s fair of you to try and tell me what my job is,” Hatcher said. “I am the elected sheriff, I understand what my relationship to public safety is.”

Along with doing the hiring and the background checks, the sheriff’s office also handled the policy, procedures and understood the jail operations, Hatcher said.

He said Lukson and Delvin aren’t qualified to tell him how the jail should be run.

“I find it interesting that they choose you (Delvin) and only you to reach out to and nobody else is included in these conversations,” Hatcher said. “This is about public safety and keeping the community and the people within the jail safe.”

The taxpayers expect the sheriff and the commissioners to work together on a plan, the sheriff said.

Delvin raised the unpaid Lourdes Health bill for mental health services at the jail, and repeated an earlier accusation that Hatcher didn’t pay the bill.

The sheriff said the bill was not his responsibility, and he raised concerns as early as July about the fact that the county hadn’t paid it.

When Delvin said he was willing to work with the sheriff if he continued to provide the limited commissions, Hatcher asked if he was done talking.

“I’m done with you,” Delvin said. “You can write a letter to us. You’re good about writing letters.”

After trading jabs about which person was in the office more, Small called for order in the meeting and gave Hatcher two minutes to talk.

“The sheriff’s office is an independent elected office. As soon as Jerome stops trying to run it, we’ll be better off,” Hatcher said.

Delvin responded by saying that he never tried to run the department. When they looked at taking over the jail in 2017, he said he gave Hatcher a break, but the complaints from jail employees were too much.

“I understand that you think I ought to apologize. The only thing I should apologize for is ever voting for you for that appointment to begin with,” Delvin told Hatcher.

“He’s a disgrace. I’ve had it with him,” Delvin said after Small took control of the meeting again.

Small said Hatcher and Delvin need to meet outside the public meeting to settle their concerns.

“Something needs to go on,” he said. “We’re going to move on. This isn’t going anywhere. It think there is enough embarrassment going on. I’ve been with the county for 30 years. I’ve never seen anything like this.”