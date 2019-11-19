Kennewick woman reports a cougar snatched her dog right in front of her Monday night

A woman who let her small dog off leash in Kennewick Monday night reported that what looked like a cougar snatched her pet and carried it off.

Department of Fish and Wildlife police officers were investigating the report on Tuesday.

It was made to the Washington State Patrol about 10:20 p.m. Monday by the woman’s landlord.

The woman had taken her dog, which was similar to a small terrier, outside off Tucannon Avenue, which is south of Highway 240 as it travels along Columbia Park.

It is possible that a cougar could have been moving through the area along the Columbia River, said Becky Bennett, community outreach liaison for Fish and Wildlife.

But wildlife officials have not yet ruled out that another animal might be responsible, such as a coyote, bobcat or another dog, said Bennett.

But at least one cougar has been seen in the area before.

In September a cougar was hit by a vehicle and found dead on Highway 240 in Kennewick.

Fish and Wildlife asks that anyone who sees dangerous wildlife report it at 877-933-9847 or call 911 if they are in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible results of the investigation.