Dead cougar found next to Kennewick golf course

A cougar was found dead Monday morning along Highway 240 in Kennewick, not far from the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson confirmed that his office received a call at 7:14 a.m. about the carcass on the highway shoulder. He said it was reported just east of Edison Street.

The caller said there was no stopped car around the scene, so dispatchers notified the Department of Transportation to have it picked up.

A trooper did not respond to the scene, Thorson said.

Reports of the sighting gained traction after a Kennewick police officer posted pictures of the dead cougar on his personal Facebook page.

The three pictures show the cougar in the dry grass next to the highway across from the golf course.

Further details about the cougar or its removal were not available.