Cougar spotted twice on Badger Mountain. Deputies ask hikers to avoid the area

Police are asking people to avoid hiking Badger Mountain while they search for a cougar spotted in the area.

Two hikers were walking on the trail Wednesday when they saw the large cat on the south side of the mountain around 10:30 a.m.

It was the second cougar sighting in recent days, said sheriff’s Cpl. Dan Korten.

The cougar did not approach them.

Deputies asked the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to help search the area.

The Richland area is no stranger to cougar sightings during springtime.

People took to social media in early March 2018 to report seeing a suspected cougar not far from Badger Mountain. Then in May and in August, people spotted the animals in the area of Leslie Canyon.

State biologists say cougar sightings in populated areas are usually brief as the big cats travel to find a suitable home, and attacks on humans are rare.

If a cougar approaches, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends keeping your eyes on the animal while making yourself appear larger while backing away slowly. Do not try to run because they may mistake you for prey, such as a deer.