Porter’s serving up free BBQ Tuesday at its newest Tri-Cities location

Porter’s Real Barbecue opened unannounced a day early in Pasco, dishing up its southern-influenced barbecue and hearty sides Monday.

But Tuesday, Nov. 12, is the grand opening of the popular homegrown business’s third location and a chance to eat for free.

The restaurant at Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway will be giving away meals until they’re gone.

They will include a half pound of smoked pulled pork or prime grade beef brisket with a side dish and a fountain drink.

Usual Tuesday hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If the food giveaway is anything like the free meals that launched Porter’s Real Barbecue in Kennewick, expect long lines.

Brothers Porter and Reed Kinney launched Porter’s in a food truck in Richland in late 2014.

The business moved to a brick and mortar spot in Richland’s The Parkway next. In early 2018, it opened on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

The restaurant’s food drew the attention of chef Guy Fieri during his December 2018 tour of the Tri-City diners’ drive-ins and dives for The Food Network.