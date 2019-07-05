Local

They’ve been featured by TV chef Guy Fieri. Now this Tri-Cities BBQ joint is expanding again

Porter’s Real Barbecue adding Kennewick location

Porter Kinney, co-owner of Porter's Real Barbecue in Richland, tells about their plans to open a new storefront location next spring on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick. Expansion plans of the popular family-owned business include developing By
A hometown barbecue joint with a big following is expanding to Pasco. Porter’s Real Barbecue announced the expansion on Facebook Friday morning.

It is constructing its third local restaurant at Sandifur Crossing Shopping Center, near Sandifur and Road 68.

The opening date hasn’t been disclosed.

Brothers Porter and Reed Kinney launched Porter’s in a food truck in Richland five years ago.

The business moved to a brick and mortar spot in Richland’s The Parkway. In early 2018, it opened on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick.

The Kinneys developed a production kitchen at the Richland Airport in 2017 to serve as a central commissary and support a growing network of locations.

Porter’s southern-influenced barbecue drew the attention of Guy Fieri during his December 2018 tour of Tri-City diners, drive-ins and dives.

The segment devoted to Porter’s can be viewed on The Food Network.

