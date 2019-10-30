Kadlec nurses authorize strike at Richland hospital

Kadlec nurses voted by an overwhelmingly majority to authorize a strike at the Richland hospital, the Washington State Nurses Association announced late Wednesday night.

A majority of the more than 900 registered nurses at Kadlec Regional Medical Center voted over two days, with voting closing at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the nurses association said.

Vote totals were not released.

“Nurses are sending a loud and clear message to Providence that they are willing to do whatever it takes to get a fair contract, including going on strike,” the nurses association said in a press release.

The favorable vote does not launch a strike.

Next a “cabinet” of union officials at the nurses association must decide whether and when to declare a strike.

Kadlec nurse Kayln Michels poses for a promotional photo by co-worker Adam Halvorsen Tuesday morning after casting her ballot in the Washington State Nurses Association strike authorization vote held at the Red Lion Hotel in Richland. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

“Providence Kadlec has the opportunity to avert a strike by coming back to the negotiating table prepared to engage in serious discussions about issues of concern to nurses and their patients in the Tri-Cities community,” the nursing association said Wednesday night.

Kadlec remains hopeful

Kadlec said in a statement Wednesday night that it continues to be open and continues to care for the community.

“We are actively bargaining in good faith with the union and a federal mediator and we are hopeful that we can come to an agreement,” the Kadlec statement said.

Another mediation date is being scheduled, both sides said.

The union is legally required to provide 10-days notice before striking to allow the hospital to make arrangements for patient care, which could include bringing in out-of-town nurses as it did in the last Kadlec nursing strike in 1993.

Nurses at another Providence-owned hospital, Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, voted Oct. 25 to authorize a strike for the 1,900 nurses there.

No strike at Sacred Heart had been announced as of Wednesday, but the nurses association said nurses were continuing to prepare for one.

The last negotiating session between Kadlec nurses and hospital officials was on Friday, with the nurses association saying after the session that “we remain far apart on the issues of importance to nurses.”

Negotiations have been underway for about a year, recently with the help of a mediator.

Benefits, safe staffing levels

Both sides said after the Friday negotiating session, the 15th time the parties had formally talked, that they remain committed to continuing to bargain in good faith.

Kadlec said it has provided proposals with compensation that leads the market for an average annual salary of $78,000 and five to seven weeks of paid time off.

The nurses association says that Providence corporate is trying to cut benefits for nurses as the nonprofit collects record profits and gives what it calls “extravagant” raises to top executives.

Nurses are concerned that after extended illness benefits were eliminated during an earlier round of negotiations following Kadlec’s affiliation with Providence Health and Services in 2014, Kadlec is again proposing cuts to paid time off accrual for combined holiday, vacation, sick leave and personal days.

Kadlec nurses also want more input into staffing levels that ensure safety for patients and hospital staff.

Kadlec previously said it was disappointed that the union was holding a strike vote, but that it respected the nurses’ right to do so.

“Kadlec has a 75-year commitment of caring for our community and we will continue to do so,” it said Wednesday night. “We . . . look forward to coming to an agreement with our nurses so we can continue to serve our community together.”