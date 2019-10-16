Kadlec hospital nurses to vote on strike

SHARE COPY LINK

Kadlec Regional Medical Center nurses plan to vote on Oct. 29 and 30 on whether to strike, the Washington State Nurses Association announced Wednesday.

The Richland hospital and Kadlec registered nurses have been negotiating for a year, with another mediation session scheduled before the strike vote on Oct. 25.

It’s the second round of contentious contract negotiation for the 915 nurses employed at Kadlec since the Richland hospital was affiliated with Providence Health & Services in 2014.

“Providence is engage in unfair and and illegal tactics to strip our nurses of basic earned benefits at Kadlec and hospitals across Washington and the West Coast,” said Martha Galvez, a nurse in the Birth Center at Kadlec.

Nurses at Spokane’s Providence Sacred Heart Medical center have scheduled similar strike votes this month.

About 200 Kadlec hospital nurses and supporters rallied at John Dam Plaza in Richland in March as contract negotiations with Providence continue on issues involving safety, staffing levels and paid time off. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

The nurses union argues that Providence corporate is trying to cut benefits for nurses as the nonprofit collects record profits and gives what it calls “extravagant” raises to top executives.

The union says that Providence chief executive Rod Hochman received a 157 percent pay increase between 2015 and 2017, collecting $10 million in 2017.

The union says that the nurses are opposing cuts to paid time off for senior nurses, after their extended illness benefits already have been cut.

Nurses also are calling for staffing levels that ensure safety.

Kadlec said in a statement posted Sept. 27 on its web site that it is proposing a competitive package of wages and benefits.

The new benefits proposed offer greater financial security and more flexibility when unexpected needs arise, and are competitive with benefits offered elsewhere, Kadlec said.

“From our long-tenured employees to those who recently joined our team, all employees would receive the time off and income replacement they need and deserve,” it said.

Benefit cuts would hit the hospital’s most experienced nurses the hardest, said Meri Bukovinsky, a Kadlec nurse on the negotiating team.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.