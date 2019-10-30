Benton commissioners puts administrator on leave. County planner will now oversee the jail

Benton County Courthouse in Prosser Tri-City Herald

Benton County placed its top administrator on paid leave Monday.

Loretta Smith-Kelty is a long-time administrator who was appointed as interim county administrator following the retirement of David Sparks.

Smith-Kelty, 55, was at home ill on Monday when she was notified by phone that she was being placed on paid leave. No reason was given.

The commission discussed the matter at its Tuesday session, although it was not on the county’s agenda.

She was paid an annual salary of nearly $129,000 in 2018, according to records requested under the Washington Public Records Act. Sparks earned nearly $147,000.

Smith-Kelty joined the county in 2003 and served as deputy administrator under Sparks.

The county commission moved to take over the 740-bed county jail from Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. The move placed it under her leadership.

The county is expected to announce that Jerrod MacPherson, Benton County planning manager, will manage the jail transition.

The county has not announced plans to fill the administrator position since Sparks left earlier this year.

Commissioners Shon Small, Jim Beaver and Jerome Delvin, who is on vacation, did not reply to messages about the decision.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.