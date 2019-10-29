Tri-Cities lands new direct flight to the Windy City. And it’s a red-eye

Tri-Cities Airport is adding its second major destination in less than a year.

United Airlines announced it will begin nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on June 4, 2020.

The new flight packs two “firsts” for Pasco.

It is the first-ever nonstop connection to the Windy City and the first-ever “red-eye” flight for the Mid-Columbia airport.

The addition comes less than a year after United launched daily service to Los Angeles International Airport.

Buck Taft, director of the Tri-Cities Airport, said Chicago has been on the airport’s wish list of destinations.

But the Port of Pasco, which owns and operates the airport, did little more than discuss it in its regular meetings with United executives.

Taft said the airline called “out of the blue” to announce the new route. It is receiving no financial incentives like the regional air service grant that helped land the LAX flight.

Oregon first

United previously piloted red-eye flights between Chicago and two Oregon regional airports — Eugene and Bend/Redmond.

The Oregon additions were successful enough to expand the idea to Pasco, said Taft.

Despite the red-eye nature of the flights, the Chicago run won’t affect airport operations. Baggage handlers and operations crews are already on hand for other late-arriving flights.

United will have to make arrangements with TSA to staff Pasco for outbound passengers.

The Chicago-bound flight will leave Pasco (PSC) at 11:30 p.m. and arrive in Chicago (ORD) at 5:07 a.m. The Pasco bound flight leaves O’Hare at 8 p.m. and arrives in Pasco at 9:57 p.m. local time.

Embraer 175

United will assign an Embraer 175 regional jet to the route. The plane features 76 seats, a first class cabin and economy plus and basic economy classes.

Flights can be booked through united.com. A round-trip fare for a flight departing June 15 was $373 for basic economy, $43 for economy, $543 for economy flexible and $889 for first class.

United Airlines will fly a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft between Pasco’s Tri-Cities Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport starting June 4, 2020. United Airlines media

The newest direct connection comes less than a year after United Airlines added daily nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport, following a years-long effort by local business leaders to capture the region’s Los Angeles bound travelers.

Key gateway

The addition of a Chicago flight boosts the Pasco airport’s position as a key gateway for air travelers.

Global hubs such as Los Angeles and Chicago serve as jumping off points to reach any destination in the world. Chicago is a major gateway to East Coast destinations.

Taft notes it provides faster access to the East Coast.

Planes line up on the runway at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. CHARLES BENNETT The Associated Press

A passenger can leave Pasco in the evening and arrive at Washington/Dulles International by 9 a.m. the following morning with just one stop.

Together, United Airlines, Delta and Alaska Airlines provide direct service to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Seattle, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City. Allegiant offers seasonal services to Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

What about Portland?

The Tri-Cities lost its direct Portland connection in 2018 as Alaska Air Group canceled flights as it struggled with a high-profile pilot shortage. Taft is meeting with Alaska Airlines officials next month.

“That will be on the top of our list for requests,” he said.

Despite the loss of the Portland flight and cutbacks on other runs, Tri-Cities Airport recorded a record 785,164 in- and outbound passengers in 2018, 5 percent more than in 2017.

The airport is tracking to set another record in 2019, with double digit increases in air traffic almost every month through September compared to the year before.