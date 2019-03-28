Local

Tri-Cities celebrates as United Airlines launches daily LAX flight

By Wendy Culverwell

March 28, 2019 12:20 PM

The Port of Pasco will celebrate the start of daily air service to Los Angeles International Airport with a reception, ribbon cutting and other festivities at 3 p.m. Monday at the Tri-Cities Airport, 3601 N. 20th Ave.

United Airlines will begin flying a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft on the route Sunday.

Monday’s celebration includes a reception, security clearance, speeches, ribbon cutting and the arrival of the first flight of the day from LAX at 3:35 p.m.

After the traditional water cannon salute to honor new flight service, the LAX-bound plane will depart at 3:42 p.m.

Port of Pasco Commissioner Jean Ryckman, Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck, Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, Airport Director Buck Taft and Visit Tri-Cities President Michael Novakovich will participate in the program.

