Tri-Cities celebrates as United Airlines launches daily LAX flight

The Port of Pasco will celebrate the start of daily air service to Los Angeles International Airport with a reception, ribbon cutting and other festivities at 3 p.m. Monday at the Tri-Cities Airport, 3601 N. 20th Ave.
United Airlines will begin flying a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft on the route Sunday.
Monday’s celebration includes a reception, security clearance, speeches, ribbon cutting and the arrival of the first flight of the day from LAX at 3:35 p.m.
After the traditional water cannon salute to honor new flight service, the LAX-bound plane will depart at 3:42 p.m.
Port of Pasco Commissioner Jean Ryckman, Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck, Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, Airport Director Buck Taft and Visit Tri-Cities President Michael Novakovich will participate in the program.
