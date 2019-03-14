Local

Grounded 737 Max won't stop launch of Tri-Cities flights to LAX

By Wendy Culverwell

March 14, 2019

The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max-8 and Max-9 fleets won’t affect the this month’s launch of daily flight service between Pasco and Los Angeles International Airport.

While United has 14 of the Max-9 planes in its fleet, it intends to use a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft to connect Pasco to LAX starting March 31.

Buck Taft, manager of the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, said the airline isn’t expected to alter its Pasco plans as it reassigns airplanes.

The Pasco-bound flight will leave LAX at 12:45 p.m. daily. It will depart the Tri-Cities at 4:17 p.m.

The port and its economic development partners pursued a daily Los Angeles flight for years, saying LA-bound business travelers were underserved at their home airport.

It will celebrate the new service on April 1.

A round trip flight in April cost $237, according to an Expedia search.

Allegiant Air also serves Los Angeles, but operates seasonally with a focus on leisure travelers.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

