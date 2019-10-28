Popular Tri-Cities Italian restaurant is closing its doors. You still have time to eat there

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors in December after more than 11 years of dishing up pasta in downtown Kennewick.

Owners Carmine Aitoro is 82 and Joyce Airoro will turn 80 in June and are ready to retire, they said in a social media post.

Earlier this month they celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

“We are ready to slow down and spend more time with the kids, grandchildren and great grands,” they said.

Their last dinner service will be Dec. 21.

They opened their restaurant at 525 West First Ave. with a plan to re-create the feel of eating at “Grandma’s house.”

The restaurant features a specific Italian dish, served family style, each night and is open only Wednesday through Saturday nights.

Recipes date to 1918 when Carmine Aitoro’s family immigrated from Italy, and some of the the walls are covered to the ceiling with family photos and memorabilia.

This spring they won the vote for the Best Italian Cuisine in the Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice contest.

“What better time to step out of the race than when you reach the top,” the Aitoros said.