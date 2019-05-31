Readers' Choice

2019 People’s Choice

Arts & Entertainment

2019 Best Casino: Crazy Moose Casino

Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco has a little something for everyone. They feature Las Vegas-style gaming, including all your favorite games like Blackjack and high card flush, a great sports-viewing package, and fantastic food.

Arts & Entertainment

2019 Best Movie Theater: Fairchild Cinemas

Fairchild Cinemas is the premier movie theater in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Featuring premium large format screens and Dolby Atmos sound, it puts you right in the action with a premium sound experience and the sound moves around you in three dimensions.

Arts & Entertainment

2019 Best Nightlife Venue: Joker’s Comedy Club

As far as nightclubs go, many pop up and are just as soon gone. But Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland has stuck around for about 12 years, said owner Max Faulkner. The club space used to be a casino, but when that closed down, Joker’s eventually started promoting musical acts.

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Bakery: Viera’s Bakery

Viera’s Bakery is a longstanding local favorite in the Tri-Cities. Owners Manuel and Esther Viera, have over 40 years experience making sweet breads.

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Breakfast: Just Joel’s Cafe

Just Joel’s Café, known for its homemade eggs benedict, breakfast burrito and its many different varieties of homemade pies, has won the award for “Best Breakfast” for the second year in a row.

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Catering: CG Public House

CG Public House celebrated its 40th anniversary in January. One of the changes to CG Public House is cutting back on plastic bottles. They now have canned water. This “green” change should reduce water bottle plastic waste by 24,000 bottles per year.

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Cocktails: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar

If you’re looking to unwind at the end of a strenuous and productive workday and you need the perfect cocktail to get the job done, look no further than our reader’s top choice for Best Cocktails, Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar!

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Coffee: Roasters Coffee

In early 2009 Roasters Coffee opened their first location in the parking lot of the Red Lion in Pasco. Owners Wes and Shannon Heyden maxed out their credit cards and set goals to be a community driven company that the Tri-Cities could call their own.

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Food Truck: El Fat Cat Grill

With a love for the spiciness of Asian curries and Mexican American heritage, Felix Sanchez and his wife Jenny started El Fat Cat Grill.

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Pizza: Brick House Pizza

For two decades, family-owned Brick House Pizza has outperformed the ever-increasing number of chain pizzerias in the Tri-Cities area.

Eating & Drinking

2019 Best Sports Bar: Uncle Sam’s Saloon

With over 60 beers on tap and 54 televisions that you can see from any seat in the house, Uncle Sam’s Saloon is back for a third time as the People’s Choice Award winner for Best Sports Bar.

Local Favorites

2019 Best Sportscaster: Alan Hoshida

For the past three years, since moving from his home state of California, Alan Hoshida has been the voice of KEPR TV’s sports center, providing the latest highlights and stories for more than 40 local teams.

Local Favorites

2019 Best TV News Anchor: Tracci Dial

Winning the People’s Choice Awards for Best TV News Anchor has to be quite the honor, and Traci Dial accepts the accolade with grace and humility. Dial knew that she was going to be a news anchor at a very early age.

Services

2019 Best Credit Union: Gesa Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union swept the two major financial awards this year by winning Best Bank and Best Credit Union. It also placed in the sought-after “Best Company to Work For” category for the third year in a row.

Services

2019 Best Dental Office: Family First Dental

With a combined 100 years of dental experience, Family First Dental’s staff has created an atmosphere that makes their customers feel at home and believe they are being treated by a staff that cares.

Services

2019 Best Farm & Feed Store: Ranch and Home

Serving the Tri-Cities since 1974, Ranch and Home is a family-owned business that provides a vast array of products and services that almost any customer can benefit from.

Services

2019 Best Florist: Arlene’s Flowers and Gifts

Arlene’s has been in business 42 years. What’s the key to the longetivity? “I would say it’s our awesome customers,” says owner Barronelle Stutzman. “We just like to custom design for people.”

Services

2019 Best Hospital: Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2019, is the Tri-Cities’ only not-for-profit health system serving a population of more than 400,000 people in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.

Services

2019 Best Pest Control: Pointe Pest Control

For nearly nine years, Pointe Pest Control has served Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Oregon, offering necessary pest control services in the most efficient and customer-friendly way.

