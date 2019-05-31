2019 People’s Choice

Arts & Entertainment
Off the shores of the Columbia River between Kennewick and Pasco, the Tri-Cities Water Follies will be taking place for its 54th year this summer.
Crazy Moose Casino in Pasco has a little something for everyone. They feature Las Vegas-style gaming, including all your favorite games like Blackjack and high card flush, a great sports-viewing package, and fantastic food.
The champion is still Canyon Lakes Course, which has won this category all seven years.
Fairchild Cinemas is the premier movie theater in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Featuring premium large format screens and Dolby Atmos sound, it puts you right in the action with a premium sound experience and the sound moves around you in three dimensions.
As far as nightclubs go, many pop up and are just as soon gone. But Joker’s Comedy Club in Richland has stuck around for about 12 years, said owner Max Faulkner. The club space used to be a casino, but when that closed down, Joker’s eventually started promoting musical acts.
Bangkok Thai has faithfully served the Tri-Cities a variety of delicious Thai dishes for 13 years.
Viera’s Bakery is a longstanding local favorite in the Tri-Cities. Owners Manuel and Esther Viera, have over 40 years experience making sweet breads.
For the second year in a row, Porter’s Real Barbecue has been voted the best barbecue in the Tri-Cities.
Just Joel’s Café, known for its homemade eggs benedict, breakfast burrito and its many different varieties of homemade pies, has won the award for “Best Breakfast” for the second year in a row.
CG Public House celebrated its 40th anniversary in January. One of the changes to CG Public House is cutting back on plastic bottles. They now have canned water. This “green” change should reduce water bottle plastic waste by 24,000 bottles per year.
If you’re looking to unwind at the end of a strenuous and productive workday and you need the perfect cocktail to get the job done, look no further than our reader’s top choice for Best Cocktails, Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar!
In early 2009 Roasters Coffee opened their first location in the parking lot of the Red Lion in Pasco. Owners Wes and Shannon Heyden maxed out their credit cards and set goals to be a community driven company that the Tri-Cities could call their own.
For the second straight year, Sterling’s Restaurant was voted “Best Family-Style Restaurant” in the Tri-Cities.
Anthony’s offers Tri-Citians the best in fine dining with its elegant and comfortable atmosphere.
With a love for the spiciness of Asian curries and Mexican American heritage, Felix Sanchez and his wife Jenny started El Fat Cat Grill.
With bright recumbent lawn chairs and colorful décor all around, Yogurt Beach is our People’s Choice Award for Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt shop in town.
Carmine Aitoro and his wife Joyce never intended to live in the Tri-Cities.
Fiesta Mexican Restaurant was born out of Isidro Ortiz’s desire to help his mother, Teresa Ortiz, reach her dreams.
Ice Harbor Brewing Co., co-owned by Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish, has been serving beer and an array of food options to Tri-Citians for 22 years.
LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen was voted “Best Outdoor Dining” for the 2019 Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Awards.
For two decades, family-owned Brick House Pizza has outperformed the ever-increasing number of chain pizzerias in the Tri-Cities area.
“What’s your favorite meal at Graze?”
Anthony’s is part of a family of seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with origins dating back to 1969.
With over 60 beers on tap and 54 televisions that you can see from any seat in the house, Uncle Sam’s Saloon is back for a third time as the People’s Choice Award winner for Best Sports Bar.
A slogan like “Legendary Food, Legendary Service” could be hard to live up to – unless you’re talking Texas Roadhouse.
Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris isn’t just a wine bar — it’s a “full-scale dining experience,” said Sandra Girnus, the space’s event coordinator.
Established in 2001, Family First Dental has created a workplace environment that has allowed the staff to thrive.
After a couple of seasons in the running, Adam Lamberd and Jennifer Little of “Adam and Jen in the Morning” on 94.9 The Wolf country radio are ecstatic to be named the No. 1 radio personalities in the Tri-Cities.
If there’s one thing that Tri-Citians love more than our 270 days of sunshine per year, it’s sports!
“Don’t be surprised if I show up on my motorcycle for appointments,” says Burt Lovejoy.
Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate office.
For the past three years, since moving from his home state of California, Alan Hoshida has been the voice of KEPR TV’s sports center, providing the latest highlights and stories for more than 40 local teams.
Winning the People’s Choice Awards for Best TV News Anchor has to be quite the honor, and Traci Dial accepts the accolade with grace and humility. Dial knew that she was going to be a news anchor at a very early age.
Mike McCabe has been living his dream job for the past 24 years.
After finishing second in 2018, Canyon Lakes Golf Course is back on top as the Tri-Cities’ Best Wedding/Event Venue.
Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home, said store manager Brett Steinauer.
Jason Roy has owned and operated Roy’s Garage for 5 years, and in 2019, it was voted “Best Auto Service Center” in the Tri-Cities.
Because of its excellent customer experience, Justice Family Chiropractic has been voted to receive the 2019 Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Award for “Best Chiropractor.”
First working in Western Washington for other contracting businesses, Jason Lundy decided to move back to Eastern Washington for his family.
Gesa Credit Union swept the two major financial awards this year by winning Best Bank and Best Credit Union. It also placed in the sought-after “Best Company to Work For” category for the third year in a row.
With a combined 100 years of dental experience, Family First Dental’s staff has created an atmosphere that makes their customers feel at home and believe they are being treated by a staff that cares.
Six years ago, Dr. Michael Pratt came along at the right time for Family First Dental.
Serving the Tri-Cities since 1974, Ranch and Home is a family-owned business that provides a vast array of products and services that almost any customer can benefit from.
Arlene’s has been in business 42 years. What’s the key to the longetivity? “I would say it’s our awesome customers,” says owner Barronelle Stutzman. “We just like to custom design for people.”
Vintage Hair Boutique was born into a 450-square-foot space with only four chairs. It quickly tripled in size with eight talented and passionate stylists.
Started in 1976, Tri-City Court Club is one of the longest-running clubs in the region. And there’s a lot to do in the 126,000-square-foot facility.
When the heat or air conditioning goes out at your home or work, it can turn a normal day into a miserable one.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2019, is the Tri-Cities’ only not-for-profit health system serving a population of more than 400,000 people in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
For 16 years, the Joe Peterson Insurance Agency has helped people find the best fit for all types of insurance.
Gravis Law’s motto could be “keep it simple.”
Serving the Tri-Cities since 2010, Rattlesnake Mountain Harley-Davidson is a full-service Harley-Davidson dealership that continues to provide excellent service.
It’s a seven-year streak of triumph for McCurley Integrity Dealerships.
A combination of flexibility and affordability earned Landmark Homes a reputation as “The Buyer’s Builder” and voters appear to agree.
For nearly nine years, Pointe Pest Control has served Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Oregon, offering necessary pest control services in the most efficient and customer-friendly way.
Along with providing top-notch veterinarian care, the staff at VCA Meadow Hills Animal Hospital also takes care of pets that aren’t sick.
Nouveau Day Spa is now a seven-time winner of the Tri-Cities People’s Choice Awards for “Best Day Spa.”
Getting a tattoo may involve a bit of physical discomfort, but it shouldn’t be scary, at least that’s what the people at Thunderhand Tattoo believe.
Les Schwab’s tire company had modest beginnings in Prineville, Ore., under the name of OK Rubber Welders Tire Store.
For the past 19 years, the team at Archibald’s has been helping their customers enjoy every mile.
The animal hospital can be a frightening place for a pet, but VCA Meadow Hills wants to make it less stressful.
Cost Less Carpet was born in Pasco in 1993 when Randy Rupp bought 200 rundown apartment units.
Walter’s Furniture opened its first store in Spokane in 1980 and a location in Kennewick in 1985.
What started with one pile of bark 26 years ago has blossomed into the year-round, full-service garden center known today as Beaver Bark.
With four locations in the Tri-Cities, this whole foods grocery store really has it all.
It’s back to the top of the list for Griggs Ace Hardware.
Luoc and Trang Van Nguyen are no strangers to being named the top jewelers in the Tri-City region.
