GWay work moves to next phase. Expect closed lanes and delays

Pavement preservation work on Richland’s George Washington Way shifts to the north starting Monday, Sept. 23. Courtesy Richland City file

Richland is shifting its attention to the northern end of George Washington Way as it enters the next phase of a nearly 5-mile paving project.

Starting Monday, Sept. 23, traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction as workers concentrate on the 1.5-mile stretch from Sprout Road to Horn Rapid road.

Crews will work on asphalt, pedestrian amenities and the installation of flashing beacons and the addition of bicycle lanes.

Some work will continue on the 2.5-mile first phase, between Van Giesen and Sprout. The temporary crossing for Jefferson Elementary School near Van Giesen will remain in place.

The city is spending about $5.3 million to update the asphalt and add pedestrian and other amenities.

Watch ci.richland.wa.us/northgway for updates.