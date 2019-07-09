What’s in store for Richland’s GWay? Infusion of federal cash adds new upgrades

PNNL offers to pay for enhanced pedestrian crossings The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has proposed a $166,075 funding agreement with the city of Richland to pay for several enhanced pedestrian crossings on the busy street during an upcoming pavement resurfacing improvement project Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has proposed a $166,075 funding agreement with the city of Richland to pay for several enhanced pedestrian crossings on the busy street during an upcoming pavement resurfacing improvement project

Richland is launching the summer’s biggest road construction project on a happy note.





The city received a $1.6 million infusion of federal money through the Washington Department of Transportation.

The extra money means the city can afford to add wish list items onto a project to repave 4.7 miles of George Washington Way between Horn Rapids Road and Guyer Avenue.

The wish list items include thicker, fiber-infused asphalt and wider sidewalks.

Total Site Services, the contractor for the now-$5.3 million project, began work this week near Van Giesen Street and Sprout Road. Crews were preparing to grind the old asphalt in the northbound lanes.

TSS submitted the low bid for the project. Its base bid came in about $150,000 lower than expected, allowing the city to add a beautification project for an unsightly drainage area.

The $50,000 beautification effort was one of six alternative items — projects that are completed only if budgets allow.

Wish list items

The federal surplus allowed the city to commission the five other alternatives from its wish list. They include:

Expanding sidewalks on the east side of George Washington Way between Guyer and Hains avenues, $44,000.

Expanding sidewalks on the west side of George Washington Way between Guyer Avenue and Williams Boulevard, $48,000

Expanding sidewalks on west side of George Washington Way between Williams Boulevard and McMurray Street, $296,000.

Fiber reinforced asphalt mix for street surface, $168,000.

One-half inch extra asphalt on street surface, $455,000.

The add-ons push the project cost to about $5.3 million, which includes a $166,000 contribution from Battelle to install pedestrian-activated crossing lights at 10th and 11th streets near the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The overhaul of George Washington way is funded through the National Highway System Asset Management Program, Richland’s $20 car tab fees, real estate excise taxes, business license fees and a Community Development Block Grant.

There are 42,000 vehicles that pass through the George Washington Way intersection at Columbia Point Drive/Aaron Drive each day.

The city is encouraging drivers to take Highway 240 during the construction process.

Follow the city of Richland on Facebook for project updates @RichlandWA.