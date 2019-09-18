There’s something new coming to Columbia Center. It’s not just Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods preparing for September opening in Kennewick Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for its much-anticipated new store at the Columbia Center Mall. The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based big box retailer plans to open its much-anticipated Kennewick location in September. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for its much-anticipated new store at the Columbia Center Mall. The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based big box retailer plans to open its much-anticipated Kennewick location in September.

There’s something missing at the entrance to Columbia Center.

Workers removed the 45-foot, 1980s-style sign Monday that welcomed shoppers at the main entrance on Columbia Center Boulevard for the past 31 years.

Its 51-foot replacement is en route to the Tri-Cities and is timed to welcome the mall’s newest tenant, Dick’s Sporting Goods, said mall manager Barbara Johnson.

Dick’s opens Friday in a 50,000-square-foot store constructed on the spot formerly occupied by Regal Cinemas. Grand opening festivities continue through the weekend and include a Saturday appearance by ex-Seattle Seahawk cornerback Marcus Trufant.

Johnson said the new sign will highlight the mall, its owner, Simon Property Group, and its anchor tenants — Macy’s, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty Supply, Designer Shoe Warehouse, Home Goods and of course, Dick’s.

Mustang Signs will complete the $55,000 sign replacement project early next week.