New decor store ready to open at former Shopko in Kennewick

The former Shopko store near Columbia Center will reopen in two weeks as At Home, a no-frills home furnishings store.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer said the Kennewick store will open the first week of October, The official grand opening will be Oct, 19, with gift cards for the first 50 shoppers who sign up for the At Home Insider Perks program.

Exterior signs were installed last week. The company expects to employ about 25 in Kennewick. Jobs are posted online athome.com/careers

Tuesday, the site had postings for full- and part-time customer support specialists, a customer support associate, a store operation associate and a store operations specialist. At Home Group casts its work as getting paid to work out.

The 106,000-square-foot store will carry about 50,000 products, with new merchandise arriving daily.

Customers can expect to spend an average of $65 at the cash register, according to a recent presentation to investors. The average item costs less than $15, it said.

At Home is one of two major additions to the Columbia Center neighborhood.

The owners of the neighboring Red Lion Columbia Center announced plans for a $20 million Residence Inn by Marriott on a site behind the hotel. Construction on the 90-room four-or five-story hotel is expected to begin next year.

The Kennewick At Home is at 867 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. At Home stores closes for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Shopko closed its Kennewick and Prosser stores in early May, a month before the bankrupt Green Bay retailer closed all locations nationwide.

The building was swiftly released to At Home and underwent a $2.5 million remodel to prepare for the new tenant.

At Home opened its first Washington store in January in Puyallup. It operates 206 stores in 39 states and has an ambitious expansion plan to add at least six more stores in the coming year.