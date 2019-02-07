Local

Shopko is closing Kennewick and Prosser stores

By Wendy Culverwell

February 07, 2019 10:50 AM

Shopko will close its Kennewick and Prosser stores on May 5 as the troubled retailer attempts to reorganize its debt in bankruptcy court.

Around the Northwest, other Shopko stores also are closing in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

The Kennewick store, 867 N. Columbia Center, and Prosser store, 471 Wine Country Road, will close as part of the company’s fifth round of closures.

Local employees were notified this week.

Green Bay, Wis.-based Shopko filed bankruptcy petitions in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nebraska on behalf of related subsidiaries on Jan. 16 and has subsequently announced a growing list of stores to close as it works to emerge as a smaller, profitable firm.

In Washington state, the bankrupt Shopko is closing stores at Lacey, Pullman, Quincy, Union Gap, Walla Walla, Wenatchee, Yakima and three stores in Spokane (Sprague, Regal and Newport locations).

In Idaho, it is closing stores in Idaho Falls, Nampa, Orofino, Pocatello, and two stores in Boise (Fairview and Broadway locations)

In Oregon, it is closing stores at Bend, Eugene and Salem.

The closure list is posted to the company’s restructuring information site, info.shopko.com.

