Chemical and gas drivers contract dispute heads to judge in Pasco

A series of disputes connected to contract negotiations between Spokane-based Oxarc and 25 Eastern Washington drivers goes before a judge in Pasco in October.

An administrative law judge will conduct a hearing on Oct. 15 at the Franklin County Courthouse. The hearing will continue on consecutive days until the issue is resolved.

Oxarc drivers deliver gas, chemicals and welding supplies to hospitals, restaurants and industrial facilities in Pasco, Spokane and Yakima, as well as cities in Oregon and Idaho.

The company imposed a new contract on drivers shortly after making its last, best offer in February.

It declared negotiations with Teamsters Locals 839, 690 and 760 at an impasse.

Those union branches also represent a combined 11,500 members in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

It’s not the first time Oxarc contract negotiations have bogged down since the old contract expired in 2017.

The Teamsters voted last June to strike over loss of sick days in 2018 until the matter was settled.

Contract negotiations continued until Feb. 28. Oxarc made a final offer. It declared negotiations at an impasse the same day.

It implemented the terms of the contract on March 11. The union objected, complaining that wages, benefits and other terms of employment are mandatory topics for collective bargaining with the National Labor Relations Board.

The complaint calls on the company to return to the negotiating table and to restore back pay and benefits. It also seeks back pay and other reimbursement for an Oxarc employee it asserts was fired for engaging in protection union activities.

Oxarc denies terminating the employee for participating in union activities and other wrongdoing in a response filed July 11.

The NLRB released a redacted copy of the document in response to a request made under the Freedom of Information Act.

Oxarc further denied refusing to bargain with their union. The company’s attorney was not available Friday.