Oxarc, Teamsters settle sick leave dispute

Spokane-based Oxarc Inc. has settled a dispute over sick leave with 25 drivers who haul hazardous materials at the company’s Pasco, Spokane and Yakima locations.
Drivers represented by Teamsters Locals 839, 690 and 760 voted in June to authorize their first-ever strike as contract negotiations bogged down over a proposed reduction in sick days.
This month, Oxarc agreed to pay $50,000 in back pay and benefits to three drivers in order to settle Unfair Labor Practice charges filed by the Teamsters with the National Labor Relations Board.
All union drivers will have their sick leave restored to levels predating the start of contract negotiations in April 2017.
Oxarc drivers deliver gases and welding supplies to hospitals, restaurants and industrial facilities in Eastern Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
As part of the settlement agreement approved by the NLRB, Oxarc will post a notice to employees advising them of their right to form, join or assist in a union, choose a representative, act together or choose not to engage.
The employer agrees not to do anything to prevent employees from exercising their rights.
Contract negotiations are ongoing.
Locals 839, 690 and 760 also represent a combined 11,500 members in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
