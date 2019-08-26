Kennewick port to decide 1 commissioner’s sanctions and a hearing for another

Sign on the Port of Kennewick headquarters building at 350 Clover Island Drive in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald

The Port of Kennewick commission will discuss sanctions against one member and the selection of a neutral party to review allegations of misconduct by another at a special meeting this week.

The commission meets at 2 p.m., Tuesday, at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

The agenda includes a follow up to an independent investigation that concluded Commissioners Tom Moak and Don Barnes behaved inappropriately. Moak accepted the recommended sanctions.

Barnes requested a review by an outside reviewer.

The agenda includes the formal imposition of sanctions for Moak and the selection of are reviewer to hear Barnes’ case.

The port paid an outside investigator $52,000 to review allegations against the two commissioners arising from an private property sale near port property. The port expects the hearing process will cost another $52,000.

Commission meetings open to the public.