1 Kennewick port official accepts reprimand, 2nd vows to fight. Total cost will top $100K

A pair of Port of Kennewick commissioners on Tuesday denied mistreating the port’s CEO, but split on taking responsibility for their actions outlined in a private investigator’s report.

Commissioner Tom Moak apologized for yelling at CEO Tim Arntzen during a February executive session. The board was discussing the private sale of a five-acre parcel near Vista Field to the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic for a future $20 million medical center.

Moak, who is seeking re-election this year, accepted sanctions, including a public reprimand, during a contentious meeting of the three-person board on Tuesday afternoon.

But Commissioner Don Barnes angrily denied the investigator’s more serious findings.

The investigator said he violated port rules by independently contacting a contractor and the state auditor’s office, and that he created a hostile work environment when he “jokingly” threatened to fire Arntzen.

“I look forward to the day when I can tell my side of the story in public,” he said.

Instead of accepting the recommended sanctions, Barnes requested a hearing before a neutral third party, who will most likely be a retired judge.

The port already paid $52,000 for the investigation by Tara Parker, an investigator with the Seattle law firm of Ogden, Murphy Wallace.

Parker was brought in after the port received a four-page complaint charging the two commissioners with various missteps over the Farm Workers Clinic matter.

Parker dismissed several complaints but substantiated two others against Barnes and one against Moak.

The port said the cost of the independent hearing will likely cost at least another $52,000. The figure doesn’t include the time port staff or its contracted attorney spent on the matter, said port attorney Lucinda Luke.

Tuesday’s session was the first public opportunity for Barnes and Moak to respond to the investigation. Both said they believe they acted properly to protect port interests and should not be penalized.

Moak said it was appropriate to intervene in the Farm Workers’ Clinic deal because the site is so integral to the port’s plans to redevelop the 103-acre former air field into a high end urban village in the heart of Kennewick.

He said he was satisfied when he learned more about the project. While he did not believe he acted outrageously toward Arntzen, he said he apologized after the incident.

He apologized again Tuesday.

“I accept the sanctions. I think it’s important to move on,” he said.

The complaints against Barnes and Moak stem from the port’s awkward move to intervene in the sale of property next to Vista Field.

It borders Vista Field and was once owned by the port, which sold it to investor Floyd Ivy in 2004 for $544,500. The deal included a buyback clause that allowed the port to repurchase the land in the future.

Barnes and Moak viewed the buyback clause as an opportunity to integrate the land into their Vista Field project. The port, however, lacked the money to buy the land at its current market price and staff considered the extensive review a waste of time.

The commission ultimately relented and voted to release its rights on March 12.

The $1.73 million land sale to Yakima Valley Farm Workers recorded in Benton County on April 11, according to county assessor records. The site is undeveloped save for surveyor stakes.

The March 25 complaint accused Barnes and Moak of discussing the Ivy property in private, a violation of the state’s open meetings act, and of violating Washington’s law against discrimination in their dealings with Arntzen.