West Nile virus found in Kennewick. Plus more infected mosquitoes in Richland

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found for the first time so far this year in Kennewick, with more also found in Richland.

The Benton County Mosquito Control District reported Thursday that a sample of mosquitoes captured in the Rancho Reata area of Kennewick had tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

A new sample of mosquitoes collected near Jubilee Street in south Richland just northwest of Yoke’s Fresh Market also tested positive on Wednesday, the district said.

In July mosquitoes collected on Bateman Island in Richland and in West Richland were found to be infected with the virus that can be transmitted when they bite people..

Benton and Grant counties are the only counties in the state of Washington to report West Nile virus this summer. The virus has been found only in mosquitoes this year, with no reports of people, horses or birds infected.

An employee of the Benton County Mosquito Control District, inspects standing water near the W.E. Johnson Park in Richland for mosquito larvae. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The risk of West Nile virus remains high for Tri-City-area residents until mosquitoes go away after the first hard frost.

The virus can be transmitted to people through a mosquito bite. Most people infected will have no symptoms, but an estimated one in five will develop symptoms that include fever, aches and sometimes a rash.

One in 150 people infected will develop a serious illness that can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system or be fatal.

Airplane spraying of mosquitoes scheduled

The Benton mosquito control district used a fogging truck to kill mosquitoes in the Rancho Reata area of Kennewick Wednesday night.

It planned to send up an airplane Thursday evening to spray the insecticide naled along Keene Road in Richland near Jubilee Street.

The plane was also scheduled Thursday evening to spray near these areas:

▪ Harrington and Snively roads in West Richland

▪ Yakima River Delta of Richland

▪ W.E. Johnson Park and Riverside Drive along the Yakima River in Richland and West Richland

▪ Southwest area of Benton City

▪ Part of the Old Inland Empire Highway west of Benton City.

▪ Mabton

▪ Grandview sewage lagoons and Byron Ponds.

More information on steps residents can take to reduce mosquito populations and information on protection measures used by the Benton County Mosquito Control District is posted here.