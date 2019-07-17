West Nile virus detected at popular Tri-Cities recreation spot

Here’s how West Nile is spread — and what symptoms to look for after a mosquito bite West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the heart of the Tri-Cities for the first time this year.

The sampling of mosquitoes testing positive was collected on Bateman Island, a popular island for hiking and fishing that can be reached by a causeway at the Wye Park on Columbia Park Trail in Richland.

The area will be treated with a truck-based fogger as soon as the weather permits, the Benton County Mosquito Control District said Wednesday.

The island is in the Columbia River at the confluence with the Yakima River.

At the start of the month, West Nile was detected in mosquitoes trapped in West Richland. More recently the virus was found in Grant County.

The risk of a West Nile infection remains high until mosquitoes go away after the first hard frost.

The Bateman Island causeway gives pedestrian access to the island from Columbia Park Trail in Richland. Tri-City Herald File

The virus can be transmitted to people through a mosquito bite. Most people infected will have no symptoms, but an estimated one in five will develop symptoms that include fever, aches and sometimes a rash.

One in 150 people infected will develop a serious illness that can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system or be fatal.