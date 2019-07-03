West Nile virus found in Tri-Cities area. Take precautions to avoid a possible serious illness

Here’s how West Nile is spread — and what symptoms to look for after a mosquito bite West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.

West Nile virus has been detected for the first time this year in the state of Washington in mosquitoes trapped in West Richland.

No other mosquitoes — or humans, horses or birds — have tested positive for the virus so far this year in the state.

The recent detection means the risk of a West Nile infection will be high until mosquitoes go away after the first hard frost, the Benton Franklin Health District said Wednesday.

Most people infected with the virus will not get sick.

But about one in five people infected will have symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches, and about one in 150 people infected will have severe symptoms that can include neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma.

The virus can leave people with permanent central nervous system damage or be fatal, with serious illness most likely in people over 50 or with weakened immune symptoms.

An employee of the Benton County Mosquito Control District inspects standing water near the W.E. Johnson Park in Richland for mosquito larvae. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Three western states — Arizona, Nevada and Wyoming — already have reported serious illnesses in people infected by the virus this year and a person in Arkansas has died.

The virus primarily causes infections in birds, but it can be spread to people and their animals through mosquito bites.

While a vaccine is available for horses, there is no current vaccine to prevent illness in people.

Mosquitoes arrive early this year

The Benton Mosquito Control District reported that the type of mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus began to hatch early this year because of the unusually warm start to June.

It scheduled its first airplane spraying for adult mosquitoes this year for earlier this week.

The health and mosquito control districts recommend these steps to prevent infection:

▪ If possible, stay indoors during prime mosquito biting times — dusk and dawn.

▪ Wear pants, long-sleeve shirts and a hat when mosquitoes are present.

▪ Use an EPA-approved insect repellent, which include ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, PMD, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus, and follow label directions.

▪ Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Windows and doors without screens should be kept shut, especially at night.

▪ Drain sources of outdoor standing water each week to prevent mosquitoes breeding in stagnant water in tires, buckets and other containers.

▪ For water that is more difficult to drain, such as in water troughs for farm animals or decorative ponds, mosquito fish can control populations.

Both Benton County Mosquito Control and Franklin County Mosquito Control will deliver the mosquito fish after an online form is submitted.