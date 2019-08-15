Trendy clothing store about to reopen at Columbia Center mall

Hollister, a popular teen clothing store, reopens at Columbia Center on Friday following a six-week remodel. Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch. Tri-City Herald

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, teen retailer Hollister is reopening its Columbia Center store in Kennewick following a six-week remodel.

The store reopens Friday in its spot by the play area between Auntie Anne’s and Coach.

The remodel revamped the store front, entrance, lighting and improved visibility across the store as well as the color scheme and product lineup.

Hollister is owned by Abercrombie & Fitch and specializes in carefree California apparel for the “global teen consumer.”

The 12,000-square-foot future Columbia Center home of Forever 21 remains under construction near Victoria’s Secret.

The opening date has not been announced.