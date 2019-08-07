Popular Tri-Cities event venue for parties and more is shutting down

Ridgeline Drive and Highway 395 interchange project Kennewick is planning for the upcoming $22.5 million interchange project on Highway 395 that will route Ridgeline Drive beneath the busy highway in south Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick is planning for the upcoming $22.5 million interchange project on Highway 395 that will route Ridgeline Drive beneath the busy highway in south Kennewick.

BlankSpace Tri-Cities, a popular Kennewick event venue, will close by Sept. 2.

Owner Olivia Berg announced the decision in a Facebook video, citing the toll long hours took on her family.

Events scheduled after Sept. 2 have been refunded.

“I’d like to thank the Tri-Cities for their support and showing that unconventional and creative businesses can succeed in this area,” she in the video.

BlankSpace hosted nearly 700 private events, parties, baby showers, weddings, workshops and more in 3,300-square-feet of lease space at 5453 Ridgeline Drive, in Kennewick’s Southridge neighborhood.

The minimalist space provided a chic backdrop for event planners and informed the business name.

The space was briefly home to Karma Juice Bar and then the Kennewick outlet of The Local coffee shop.

Tri-City Herald readers voted BlankSpace the Best Wedding and Event Venue in the region in 2018. It was the second place finisher in the 2019 Readers Choice competition.

Berg established BlankSpace in 2016 to build community following a cross country RV trip with her family.

In her farewell video, she said the family is planning a similar trip to recharge.

Berg was not immediately available to talk about her plans.