Readers' Choice 2019 Best Wedding/Event Venue: Canyon Lakes Golf Course

Not only is Canyon Lakes the Tri-Cities's favorite golf course, it has also been voted best wedding and event venue. Courtesy Mike Lundgren

After finishing second in 2018, Canyon Lakes Golf Course is back on top as the Tri-Cities’ Best Wedding/Event Venue.

That makes it three of the last four years at the top spot.

What makes the place special is that you can have a wedding outside by the course or at your church, but bring the party inside the clubhouse.

The Champions Room has 3,000 square feet.

“And it’s always 72 degrees,” said Mike Lundgren, co-owner and general manager at Canyon Lakes.

The event center was built in 2007.

“You’re always looking for a different source of revenue,” Lundgren said.

Since then, the dining area has been remodeled.

“And we just remodeled the bar,” Lundgren added.

Other improvements include painting the outside of the clubhouse, updated lighting and a plan to re-line the parking lot soon.

The course is currently booking weddings. Lundgren said Canyon Lakes has about 30 weddings or parties a year, and, “we have to turn away another 30 or 40 weddings.”

The course does its own catering for events and has a fully-stocked bar.

“We do everything here,” said Lundgren. “You can park just one time. You can get your meals or what you want to drink here. And we can tweak things. If you want a dance floor, we can put one out there.”

It's not just weddings. The course also hosts special event nights during the course of the year, open to the public: Crabfest, Easter Day Brunch, Mother's Day Brunch, Oktoberfest, Wine Event, New Year's Eve Party and more.

It is, Lundgren says, a one-stop shop.

"Our staff is on site, so we can fix any problems there are,” he said. “We’re locally owned and operated.”

1. Canyon Lakes Golf Course

3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick

509-582-3736

www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com

2. BlankSpace Tri-Cities

5453 Ridgeline Drive, #140 and #150, Kennewick

509-579-0890

www.blankspacetricities.com

3. Moore Mansion

200 N. Road 34, Pasco

509-547-0336

www.mooremansion.com