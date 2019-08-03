Sulphur Fire in Franklin County fire blackens more than 1,100 acres

Wildfire Training Academy readies DNR for expected busy season Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier.. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier..

Firefighters contained a blaze that scorched 1,150 acres of grass, sage and wheat stubble between Connell and Kahlotus.

Crews from Franklin County fire districts 1 and 3 and Benton County fire districts 1 and 4 are putting out the remaining flames and reinforcing fire lines on the Sulphur Fire Saturday after getting control of the blaze by 6 p.m. Friday, said Chief Mike Harris with Franklin County Fire District 3.

A field caught fire around 11:30 a.m. after a motorist blew a tire on Highway 260, which runs between Connell and Kahlotus. What started as a five-acre blaze grew quickly and threatened nearby homes.

Firefighters protected the homes, but changing winds and challenging terrain hampered the efforts to douse the blaze.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Crews asked for help from the state at 3:30 p.m., and two helicopters were called in to help.

Franklin County fire districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 were joined by the Washington state Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management. An area farmer and a Connell bulldozer helped create fire breaks.

Smoke blowing across the highway forced officials to close Highway 260 for several hours Friday. When it opened again, a state Department of Transportation car guided traffic through the area.

Flames knocked out three Franklin PUD transmission poles, cutting power to Kahlotus, Windust and the lower Monumental Dam area. PUD crews replaced the poles and power was restored early Saturday.