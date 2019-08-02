Wildfire between Connell and Kahlotus grows, threatening homes. Fires all around Mid-Columbia

A vehicle catches on fire in Pasco A Volkswagen caught fire on West “A” Street near Eighth Avenue in Pasco on Friday afternoon sending black smoke billowing. No one was hurt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Volkswagen caught fire on West “A” Street near Eighth Avenue in Pasco on Friday afternoon sending black smoke billowing. No one was hurt.

A fire between Connell and Kahlotus along Highway 260 has grown to 1,000 acres and is threatening homes, crops and power infrastructure.

People in the area are being told to be ready to leave if the fire turns toward them.

The fire started shortly before noon and was threatening four homes, according to dispatch reports.

Franklin County fire districts 1, 2 and 4 have been battling the blaze. At 3:30 p.m., they asked state resources were called to help battle the fire.

The Department of Transportation was asked to close the highway, according to dispatch reports.

Numerous fires in the region

Firefighters have been battling a bevy of wildfires and car fires across Benton and Franklin counties.

Franklin County firefighters were called out to a trailer that started burning in a field off Glade North Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.

The fire spread into the dry grass around it, igniting a small wildfire, said Franklin County Fire District 3.

Firefighters are still investigating how it started.

More fires

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters went to a string of car and wildland fires starting with a burning Volkswagen at the corner of Eighth Avenue and A Street in Pasco.

Witnesses reported seeing the driver stop, get out and try to open the hood. Soon, the car was burning.

About 10 minutes later, Benton County fire districts 5 and 6 were called to a blaze along Highway 221. The fire started north of Highway 14 near Paterson.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered about a half acre burning on either side of the highway. While smoke closed the highway for a short period, crews were able to get control of the blaze quickly.

Benton County firefighters also went to a blaze near the intersection of Interstate 82 and Coffin Road.