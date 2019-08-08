Got lunch? Tri-Cities food fans get 4 more restaurant options

What is the lifespan of a restaurant? Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short.

A Richland bistro and bakery, two Mexican eateries and a pizza joint are making moves in the Tri-Cities.

Two are new restaurants — one in Kennewick and the other in Richland — while the third is in a new spot up the street. The fourth is a popular restaurant on The Parkway in Richland that doubled in size.

Frost Me Sweet

The ice blue icon on The Parkway in Richland has completed an expansion that doubled its presence at 710 The Parkway.

It’s been more than a year since owners Megan and Jason Savely announced they had purchased the neighboring building at 710A

The Parkway and would convert it to support the business with more room for both customers and staff.

The expansion, funded by personal savings and a Washington Trust Bank loan backed by the Small Business Administration, was carried out by Booth & Sons.

The expansion doubled seating, added seats for the bakery and increased space in the formerly tiny kitchen.

Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Inca Mexican Restaurant

Inca completed the long-anticipated relocation of its Kennewick location to Marineland Village, 201 N. Edison St., in the old Bookworm store spot.

Inca has locations in south Richland, Moses Lake and Fort Collins, Colo.

Brothers Javier and Jose Rodriguez established Inca in 1989 in Kennewick, serving recipes based on the cuisine of their native Jalisco, Mexico.

They’re open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Excalibur Pizza 2

Pasco’s Excalibur Pizza opened a Kennewick outpost at 420 S. Vancouver St.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Call 509-947-7037 for information.

The original is at 708 10th Ave. in Pasco.

The business is led by Zavala Fernandez and Trejo Zepeda.

Del Taco

Lake Forest, Calif.-based Del Taco Restaurants Inc. confirms the Mexican-American fast food chain will open its first Tri-City location in November.

Its new building is under construction at 155 Wellsian Way in Richland.

Del Taco marries Mexican and American favorites with a menu that highlights burritos and tacos as well as burgers and fries.

The $500-plus million company and its franchisees operate 583 restaurants in 14 states. The nearest is in College Place.