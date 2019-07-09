Crime
This Pasco restaurant recently opened. Now it’s closed after a burglar trashed the place
Havana Cafe in downtown Pasco was vandalized by a burglar Sunday, according to the Pasco Police Department.
Police believe the break-in happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday afternoon at the new cafe at 404 W Lewis St.
Police said the alley door showed signs of a forced entry. Furniture was sliced open, appliances were damaged, and walls and paintings were damaged by black spray paint.
The Cuban restaurant has only been in business since the beginning of April. They announced on Facebook that they are temporarily closing to deal with the break-in, but plan to reopen as soon as they can, saying the incident will not kill their dreams of bringing Cuban fare to the Tri-Cities.
Pasco police have not identified a suspect or a cause but encourage anyone with information about the case to reach out to them. Contact Detective Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov, call dispatch at 509-628-0333, or contact Carlos Santiago at santiagoc@pasco-wa.gov about case PP19-20673 Burglary.
