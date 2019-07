Family, friends memorialize Max Benitz Jr. in Prosser

Tri-Cities-area icon Max Benitz Jr. dies at 72 Max Benitz Jr., an icon of the Tri-City firefighting community and former Benton County commissioner, has died at age 72. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Max Benitz Jr., an icon of the Tri-City firefighting community and former Benton County commissioner, has died at age 72.

West Benton Fire Rescue personnel lead a procession Friday for Tri-Cities political icon Max Edward Benitz Jr. from Messiah Lutheran Church to East Prosser Cemetery for his burial.

West Benton Fire Rescue and Benitz’s grandson were pallbearers. Benitz was buried with military honors.

Benitz died July 11 in Prosser following an illness. He was 72.

Benitz was a farmer, rancher and politician elected to several public offices, including the Port of Benton, Benton County Commission, West Benton Fire Rescue Commission and the West Prosser Cemetery Board.