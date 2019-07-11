Tri-Cities-area icon Max Benitz Jr. dies

Max Benitz Jr., 72, died Thursday, West Benton Fire Rescue announced today.

Max Benitz Jr., an icon of the Tri-City firefighting community and former Benton County commissioner, has died.

West Benton Fire Rescue Chief Seth Johnson announced Benitz’s death on Facebook this afternoon.

Benitz joined what was then Benton County Fire District 3 as a commissioner in 2011 and held the job until his death on Thursday. He was 72.

Prosser Mayor Randy Taylor requested that all U.S. flags be lowered from Friday until Monday in Benitz’s honor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Benitz filed for re-election to his Position 1 seat in May. There are no other candidates.

Prior to joining the fire district commission, Benitz was a longtime Benton County commissioner until 2010, when he was unseated by Shon Small. He was first elected in 1994.

He also served as caretaker for the historic McWhorter Ranch on Rattlesnake Mountain.

Johnson recalled Benitz as passionate in his commitment to ensure all residents and visitors of the district had access to well-trained and well-equipped firefighters.

He was credited with implementing a bulldozer program to fight wildfires, replacing apparatus and forming the Regional Fire Authority.

“Commissioner Benitz had an attitude of service and dedication, which will be missed,” Johnson wrote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.