Retirement center and lunch spot fail their Tri-Cities restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District released results for seven restaurant inspections the week of June 29-July 5.

The short list included two failures and four perfect scores.

Last week, four Tri-Cities kitchens flunk their health inspections.

Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for compliance with health regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional inspections.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Hawthorne Court Retirement, 524 N Ely St., Kennewick, July 3, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand-washing facilities, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, not following highly susceptible population regulations.

Los Volcanes Panaderia y Lonches, 502 Ninth Ave., Benton City, July 2, follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand-washing facilities, room temperature storage.

Restaurants passing inspection

3 Eyed Fish Wine & Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland, July 1, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Mr. Pro’s Philly Cheesesteaks (Caterer), Event, Pasco, July 4, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Raspados Delicias #0239 (Mobile), 2019 W. Court St., Pasco, July 3, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Taco Mex #0126 (Mobile), 335 W. Columbia Drive, Pasco, July 3, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tacos Jalisco #0003 (Mobile), 1215 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, July 3, follow-up, (10 red, 5 blue)