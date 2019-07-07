Fifteen Tri-Cities restaurant inspections lead to four failures

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team conducted 15 routine and follow-up inspections in Mid-Columbia restaurants and food service establishments the week of June 22-28.

Four failed their inspections and nine earned perfect scores.

More than 1,000 licensed establishments are scrutinized for compliance with food service regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points on the 418 point scale are slated for follow-up inspections.

A score of 10 or more on a follow-up results in additional visits.

Inspection results do not include investigations or closures related to suspected food contamination.

Restaurants that need re-inspection

Daily Harbor (Store), 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, June 27, routine, (80 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, food obtained from unapproved source, improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Daily Harbor (Store), 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, June 28, follow-up, (25 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Pik-A-Pop #8, 526 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, June 25, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

Tomatillo Authentic Mexican Flavors, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, June 27, routine, (80 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Restaurants not needing re-inspection

Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave., Kennewick, June 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)





Edison Elementary School, 201 S Dawes St., Kennewick, June 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

El Guero Tacos Garcia 2 #0214 ( Mobile), Event, Benton City, June 28, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland, June 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Jefferson Elementary School, 1550 George Washington Way, Richland, June 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, June 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Pasco High School (Memorial Park), 350 N. 14th Ave., Pasco, June 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Sushi Mori, 1350 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, June 27, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)





Tip Pit BBQ (Caterer), Event, Kennewick, June 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tomatillo Authentic Mexican Flavors, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, June 28, follow-up, (0 red, 5 blue)





Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, June 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)



