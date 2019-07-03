Camp teaches kids with disabilities how to ride a bike. Participants and helpers needed

This non profit is helping kids learn how to ride a bike iCan Shine is a non profit working with Kiwanis of Horse Heaven Hills hosting a five day camp called iCan Bike teaching youth with disabilities how to ride a bike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK iCan Shine is a non profit working with Kiwanis of Horse Heaven Hills hosting a five day camp called iCan Bike teaching youth with disabilities how to ride a bike.

The nonprofit iCan Shine is looking for participants and volunteers for their upcoming camp called iCan Bike that teaches youth with disabilities how to ride a bike.

The nonprofit is teaming up with Kiwanis Club of Horse Heaven Hills to host the five-day program for a second year.

Volunteers will help people with disabilities learn how to independently ride a conventional two-wheel bicycle.

The camp runs from July 29 to Aug. 2 at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick. Sessions are 75 minutes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Riders at least 8 years old, and volunteers at least 15 years old, can register online at the Kennewick iCan Shine website https://icanshine.org/ican-bike-kennewick-wa/. There is a fee of $200 for riders.