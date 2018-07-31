Young adults, kids shine in Kennewick program

Volunteers Natalie James, left, Danna Ahmed and Brian Wurdeman help and encourage Zachary Duncan, 18, left, and Hunter Cobb, 14, as they ride on adaptable bikes at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick. The ride was part of a five day camp called iCan Bike, run by nonprofit iCan Shine and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Horse Heaven Hills.
iCan Bike teaches individuals with disabilities to ride a bicycle. The students start with an adaptable bicycle and by the end of the program they learn how to ride a conventional bicycle.
