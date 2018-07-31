This non profit is helping kids learn how to ride a bike

iCan Shine is a non profit working with Kiwanis of Horse Heaven Hills hosting a five day camp called iCan Bike teaching youth with disabilities how to ride a bike.
Woman shot inside Richland Winco store

A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.

At Michele's

An inside look at Richland's newest upscale restaurant At Michele's in Richland.