This non profit is helping kids learn how to ride a bike

A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.
Smoke from the Carr Fire and other wildfires in California and Oregon has drifted north to Washington and across Idaho, creating hazy skies across the region. Take precautions if you're sensitive to air pollution.
A large amount of plutonium has gone quietly missing over the years from stockpiles owned by the US military. One case involving a theft during transport to the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory is outlined here.
Lee Boyd Malvo, who received multiple life sentences for his role in the 2002 "Beltway sniper" killings, may have his fate decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. He faces resentencing because he was only 17 years old when he was first sentenced.