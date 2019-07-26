Want to try a local beer? These 5 Tri-Cities breweries have a cold one on tap

Take a look inside Tri-Cities newest brewery Take a look inside Moonshot Brewing. It opened in a retail strip near Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard, at the Kennewick-Richland border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look inside Moonshot Brewing. It opened in a retail strip near Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard, at the Kennewick-Richland border.

Whether you’re wandering through Art in the Park in Richland or watching the Columbia River hydroplane races, it’s going to be hot out this weekend.

The 90-plus degree temperatures will give you 90-plus reasons to check out a new IPA or stout by investigating one of several Tri-City breweries.

Local brewmasters are making good use of some of the nearly $500 million worth of hops grown on 41,200 acres in Washington — the Yakima Valley, to be specific.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tri-Cities breweries

Bombing Range Brewing Co., 2000 Logston, Richland.

Established in 2016 by Dashia and Michael Hopp. Known for: Bavarian-style hefeweizen, pilsner, IPA, pale ales.

Hungry? Bombing Range expanded with The Dive, a restaurant in the 200 Logston spot formerly occupied by the now-closed Shrub Steppe Smokehouse Brewery.

Bombing Range Brewing Co. in Richland.

White Bluffs Brewing, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland.

Established by Mike and Chardell Sutherland. Known for its Red Alt, Nectar of the Gods IPA and Fans in Denial IPA. Also produces porters, stouts and a line of French farmhouse style ales.

Mike Sutherland of White Bluffs Brewing in Richland Kai-Huei Yau Tri-City Herald

Moonshot Brewing, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Suite 130, near Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard, behind McDonald’s.

It’s the Tri-Cities’ newest brewery. Founded by Ryan Wattenbarger and Hilary Bird, it opened in early June and is known for Libra Pale Ale featuring Cascade and Mosaic hops, Storm Cloud Stout made with Rockabilly Roasting Co. coffee beans, IPAs, blackberry wheat ale, Irish red.

Hungry? Bring your own food. Delivery welcome.

Moonshot Brewing in Kennewick Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Ice Harbor Brewing Co, two locations in Kennewick.

Formed by Mike Hall and Bill Jaquish, Ice Harbor is known for its German Kolsch style ales, red ale, pale ale, India pale ale and stouts.

The more casual setting with indoor and outdoor seating is along the railroad tracks in downtown Kennewick at 206 N. Benton. Full menu available.

Indoor and outdoor seating also available on Clover Island at the Ice Harbor at the Marina, 350 N. Clover Island Drive. Full menu available.

Ice Harbor Brewing Co. at the Marina Courtesy Elsie Puig

Kimo’s Sports Bar and Brewpub/Rattlesnake Mountain Brewery, 2396 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

Homemade brews and a selection of seasonal beverages throughout the year. Full restaurant menu and indoor and outdoor seating.

SHARE COPY LINK Washington’s craft beer industry began in the 1980s with Redhook and Pyramid and now reflects the national growth trend, according to the Washington Beer Commission's economic impact study released in 2019 for 2017.