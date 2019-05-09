Tri-Cities’ best outdoor dining: 20 restaurants with alfresco seating

Check out these five patios to dine on Tri-Cities restaurants and wineries with outdoor decks and patio for enjoying warm weather. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-Cities restaurants and wineries with outdoor decks and patio for enjoying warm weather.

Mother’s Day and summer temperatures arrive in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

With temps expected to hit 90 by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, the restaurants of the Mid-Columbia have set up their decks and patios and rooftops.

Here’s a by no means comprehensive list of the Mid-Columbia’s best spots to dine alfresco. If a Mother’s Day brunch or dinner is on the schedule, make your reservations now.

3 Eyed Fish Wine Kitchen + Bar: Rooftop dining in the shadow of Badger Mountain, 1970 Keene Road, Richland.

Above it all

The Tri-Cities may not have a soaring skyline, but these spots offer perches with pretty views.

3 Eyed Fish Wine Kitchen + Bar: Cindy Goulet’s recently rebuilt restaurant in south Richland offers rooftop dining in the shadow of Badger Mountain, 1970 Keene Road, Richland., 509-628-3255.

Drumheller’s Food & Drink: The second floor restaurant at The Lodge at Columbia Point is led by Chef Pauline Garza. Outdoor seating is limited, but overlooks the Columbia River and shoreline walking path. Dinner only. 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, 509-578-1591.

Proof Gastropub: The upscale pub overlooks the Columbia Center area, river and beyond from its third-floor perch. 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. 509-820-3321.

On the river

September 19, 2016 - Construction of the new Sterling's Restaurant on George Washington Way in Richland, now facing the Columbia River in Howard Amon Park, is nearly complete.

Wine and roses

The region’s wineries have elevated outdoor dining to an art form. Here are some of the best-landscaped getaways to be found.

At Michele’s: Michele Abrams opened the fine dining and event spot at Horn Rapids Industrial Park last year. The expansive patio offers a fireplace and overlooks picture-perfect gardens. 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland, 509-946-9559.

The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin: Dine with the vines under an outdoor canopy, warmed by outdoor fireplaces when necessary, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland, 509-627-0266.

Tagaris Taverna: Expansive decks. Lots of umbrellas and a Mediterranean menu curated by Chef Joshua DuQuist. 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, 509-628-0020.

Fiction at J. Bookwalter: A glass of wine on the front patio or full meal overlooking the vineyards and kitchen gardens, Fiction at J. Bookwalter strikes the right vibe. 894 Tulip Lane, 509-627-5000.

Smaller venues

