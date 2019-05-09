Food & Wine
Tri-Cities’ best outdoor dining: 20 restaurants with alfresco seating
Mother’s Day and summer temperatures arrive in the Tri-Cities this weekend.
With temps expected to hit 90 by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, the restaurants of the Mid-Columbia have set up their decks and patios and rooftops.
Here’s a by no means comprehensive list of the Mid-Columbia’s best spots to dine alfresco. If a Mother’s Day brunch or dinner is on the schedule, make your reservations now.
Above it all
The Tri-Cities may not have a soaring skyline, but these spots offer perches with pretty views.
- 3 Eyed Fish Wine Kitchen + Bar: Cindy Goulet’s recently rebuilt restaurant in south Richland offers rooftop dining in the shadow of Badger Mountain, 1970 Keene Road, Richland., 509-628-3255.
- Drumheller’s Food & Drink: The second floor restaurant at The Lodge at Columbia Point is led by Chef Pauline Garza. Outdoor seating is limited, but overlooks the Columbia River and shoreline walking path. Dinner only. 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, 509-578-1591.
- Proof Gastropub: The upscale pub overlooks the Columbia Center area, river and beyond from its third-floor perch. 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. 509-820-3321.
On the river
- Cedar’s Restaurant: The Clover Island institution isn’t just on the river, it’s practically in it. Dinner only. 355 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, 509-582-2143.
- Budd’s Broiler: Budd’s is an Anthony’s Restaurant, with a focus on steak. Watch the boats and passersby at Columbia Point Marina. 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, 509-946-8178.
- Anthony’s at Columbia Point: The seafood restaurant overlooks Columbia Point Marina. 550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, 509-946-3474.
- LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen: LU LU brings the farm to its lively riverside location, 606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, 509-713-7880.
- Kimo’s Sportsbar & Brewpub: Overlook the Columbia River at Bateman Island, 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., 509-783-5747.
- Sterling’s Restaurant - On the River: The newly rebuilt restaurant features a covered patio overlooking the Columbia near Howard Amon Park, 890 George Washington Way, Richland, 509-943-1588.
Wine and roses
The region’s wineries have elevated outdoor dining to an art form. Here are some of the best-landscaped getaways to be found.
- At Michele’s: Michele Abrams opened the fine dining and event spot at Horn Rapids Industrial Park last year. The expansive patio offers a fireplace and overlooks picture-perfect gardens. 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland, 509-946-9559.
- The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin: Dine with the vines under an outdoor canopy, warmed by outdoor fireplaces when necessary, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland, 509-627-0266.
- Tagaris Taverna: Expansive decks. Lots of umbrellas and a Mediterranean menu curated by Chef Joshua DuQuist. 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, 509-628-0020.
- Fiction at J. Bookwalter: A glass of wine on the front patio or full meal overlooking the vineyards and kitchen gardens, Fiction at J. Bookwalter strikes the right vibe. 894 Tulip Lane, 509-627-5000.
Smaller venues
- Koko’s Bartini: Nichon Greene and Dana Slovak opened the cozy martini-oriented bar with a limited menu at Cynergy Center in Feburary. 4309 W. 27th Place, off the 27th Street roundabout, 509-820-3655.
- Europa Spanish and Italian Cuisine: Gus Olivas fuses his Italian and Spanish heritage at this artful restaurant and elegant patio, 2459 S. Union Place, Kennewick, 509-579-5828.
- Magill’s Restaurant and Catering: Serves down-home American fare. Patio seating is available. 3214 Road 68, Pasco, 509-547-6448.
- Rockabilly Roasting Co.: The coffee and beverage outlet boasts the Tri-Cities first formal “Streatery,” a parking space converted to an outdoor dining spot in partnership with the city of Kennewick. Rockabilly secured its beer and wine license on May 2. Check it out at 101 W. Kennewick Ave., 509-585-2320.
- 4th Base Pizza & Wings: The pizza shop closed in March for renovations. When it reopens, it will offer a new menu including sandwiches and calzones, along with music, trivia and a dog-friendly patio. Watch for progress @4thbasepizza
- Pacific Pasta & Grill Restaurant: We have it on good authority that the outdoor patio is good for a business lunch meeting, 7911 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, 509-783-7847.
- Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar at Columbia Center mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, 509-735-3411.
