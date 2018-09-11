Queensgate’s popular 3 Eyed Fish is reopening. And, yes, that’s a rooftop patio

Richland recently reopened Queensgate Drive following a months-long reconstruction.
Now, it’s the turn of 3 Eyed Fish, a popular wine bar at 1970 Keene Road, near Queensgate.
The owners took advantage of the road construction mayhem to shutter their business and rebuild it into a full-service restaurant.
3 Eyed Fish reopens as E Eyed Fish Kitchen + Bar on Tuesday, following a family-and-friends soft opening Monday.
“We are ready to reopen,” said Cindy Goulet, who opened 3 Eyed Fish in 2013. In 2016, she opened LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen at Richland’s Columbia Point.
The new name reflects an expanded outlook.
Where the old 3 Eyed Fish served up wine, limited menu offerings and live music in a sleek setting, the new restaurant will feature a full menu and expanded bar offerings, including craft brews on tap and cocktails.
Goulet said the old 3 Eyed Fish was stymied by a tiny kitchen.
Goulet and her husband, Brian, own rather than lease the restaurant. So when they decided to remedy the undersized kitchen, they had the luxury of rethinking the entire building.
To justify the cost of a new kitchen, they would have to expand the size of the restaurant, they concluded. They made the decision to temporarily close and rebuild.
Goulet initially intended to do the work beginning this month. But the schedule was moved up to coincide with Richland’s $5 million rebuild of Queensgate Drive between Keene Road and Interstate 182.
“It’s been a pretty large undertaking, but we felt the timing was right.”
While the city preserved access, Goulet knew it would be a rough summer for nearby businesses like her’s.
The new restaurant will seat nearly 100 indoors and offer outdoor seating on the front patio as well as the rooftop.
The business retains its wine bar roots . General Manager Melissa Bauer recently became a certified sommelier and enjoys working with local wineries and winemakers, Goulet said.
The kitchen is helmed by Chef Leanne Richards, who was working at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro in Kennewick when it closed earlier this year. The menu will feature scratch-made dishes.
3 Eyed Fish is also adding local craft beers on tap and cocktails with a modern twist on old favorites. Leah Clement is the bar manager.
Wave Design Group created the concept. IBK Construction, Brian Goulet’s firm, built the project.
The restaurant will employ about 30. Goulet has been holding open interviews for several weeks.
Business hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays with later hours at the end of the week and weekend. It opens at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Follow 3 Eyed Fish on Facebook @2EyedFishKitchen.
