Queensgate and its 2 roundabouts opened Wednesday. Mayhem did not ensue

Richland officials had a lot of confidence in the design of Queensgate Drive and its two new roundabouts.
So confident they rolled the dice Wednesday and held dedication ceremonies from a spot overlooking one of the roundabouts mere hours after it fully opened to traffic.
The gamble paid off.
As various officials acknowledged the hard work that went into the project, a steady stream of cars, buses, motorcycles and motorhomes proceeded smoothly through the roundabout serving the eastbound lanes of Interstate 182.
A few drivers honked at the crowd. A black truck noisily sped through, to the bemusement of gathered officials and law enforcement.
The scene was marred briefly when a southbound car turned left into the roundabout and sped off toward the freeway. The wrong-way driver did not cause any backups or wrecks, and engineers said they’re optimistic users will adapt quickly now that it is open.
Overall, it was a grand opening for a project that snarled traffic on Queensgate between the freeway and Keene Road for more than four months.
“Frankly, it was a difficult summer for a lot of people,” acknowledged Mayor Bob Thompson.
The $5 million project widened Queensgate, added bike and pedestrian amenities and created roundabouts at the freeway and at Columbia Park Trail. It was joint venture between the city and the Washington Department of Transportation and Benton County, which committed $1.8 million from the Rural County Capital Fund.
It is the first time the county and Richland have partnered on an economic development project.
Richland has been planning the transformation of Queensgate since at least 2004, part of a larger effort to boost the city’s fortunes by creating more retail space at both Queensgate and at Columbia Point.
As Queensgate and south Richland grew, so too did traffic. Queensgate Drive handles 28,000 vehicles per day.
With traffic moving smoothly behind him, Thompson said he hopes drivers will enjoy the payoff. And the mayor cracked that he looks forward to no longer fielding calls about it.
Most construction is complete, save for cleanup and landscaping. This fall, the Richland Arts Commission will oversee the installation of sculptures in each roundabout. The city engaged artists to create works that symbolize the transition between old Richland and new.
Queensgate Drive, together with Duportail Bridge under construction to the north, will provide better connections between growing south Richland and the city’s core.
