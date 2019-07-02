Local
Planning to get a hunting license? Required hunters education class offered free in Pasco
Hunter Safety field exercise: What to expect
A hunter education class will be offered in Pasco this month by Griggs Department Store and the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The free class will cover firearms and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility.
The class meets from 8 a.m. to noon July 15 to 19 at Griggs, 801 W. Columbia St., Pasco. It concludes with a gun range day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20.
Register until the class is filled and the registration notice is taken down at bit.ly/GriggsHunterEd.
People born in 1972 and later must show proof of hunter education certification before purchasing their first Washington state hunting license.
