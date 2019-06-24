Pasco won’t get its All-America City sign just yet

Pasco fell short of being named an All-American City during a 20-city competition sponsored by the national civic League in Denver over the weekend. File

Pasco fell short of being named an All-America City by the National Civic League, a designation it has sought for several years.

A city delegation led by Mayor Pro Tem Craig Maloney competed for top honors in Denver over the weekend. It was named one of 20 finalists last spring.

It was not one of the 10 winning communities, the same position it found itself in last year.

Pasco submitted three projects for consideration, its Hot Spotters mental health program, Tri-Cities Community Health’s “Let’s Prevent Diabetes/Prevengamos las Diabetes” and the Pasco School District/Columbia Basin College Food Student Support Program.

“While we were not successful in winning the All-America City designation, being named a finalist two years in a row shows how far Pasco has come forward as a community in the last few years,” Maloney said.

The 2019 All-America Cities are: Battle Creek, Mich., Cornelius, Ore., Dubuque, Iowa, Gothenburg, Neb, Rancho Cordova, Calif., Rock Hill, S.C., West Hollywood, Calif., and Wichita, Kan.

Pasco’s application is posted at nationalcivicleague.org/2019-all-america-city-finalist-pasco-wa/